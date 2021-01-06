Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridgestone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.43. Bridgestone has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $18.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

