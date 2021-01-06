Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Sell

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CRZBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Commerzbank stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

