Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of BRG opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.77).

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth $95,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

