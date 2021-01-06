Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Financial Analysis

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 5.64 $19.50 million $1.52 8.71 MFS High Income Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MFS High Income Municipal Trust.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. MFS High Income Municipal Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFS High Income Municipal Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 21.85% 11.89% 6.18% MFS High Income Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and MFS High Income Municipal Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 0 4 2 0 2.33 MFS High Income Municipal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential downside of 21.45%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than MFS High Income Municipal Trust.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats MFS High Income Municipal Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Colonial High Income Municipal Trust. MFS High Income Municipal Trust was formed on February 17, 1989 and is domiciled in United States.

