Financial Review: Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) versus Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners and Borr Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 1 6 0 0 1.86 Borr Drilling 1 4 0 0 1.80

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.24%. Borr Drilling has a consensus target price of $0.82, indicating a potential downside of 9.21%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Borr Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.02 $122.12 million $3.41 3.62 Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.30 -$297.60 million N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16% Borr Drilling -96.36% -22.66% -8.13%

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 6.21, indicating that its share price is 521% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Borr Drilling on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.