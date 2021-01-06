Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BRF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,149,000 after buying an additional 2,444,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 7,696.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 732,471 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BRF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRF by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRF by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

