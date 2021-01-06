DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

DBVT opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

