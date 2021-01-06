DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.
DBVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
DBVT opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
