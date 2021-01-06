WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $80.03.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

