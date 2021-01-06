The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $74.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 117.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

