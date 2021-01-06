Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $47.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $47.40 per share for the year.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 3.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 761,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,963 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

