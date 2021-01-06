First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $135.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

FSLR opened at $92.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

