Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

LSPD stock opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.98. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

