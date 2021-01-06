Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s previous close.

KFRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of KFRC opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $2,435,653. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Kforce by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

