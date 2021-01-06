Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $0.00 at Truist

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

CVX stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.34. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $121.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

