Analysts Offer Predictions for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.04 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $56.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

