Generac Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Wednesday, December 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $227.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.98. Generac has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $239.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 125.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 469.0% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 103,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.