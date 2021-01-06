FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Issued By Colliers Securities

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTS Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. MTS Systems has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MTS Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in MTS Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MTS Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MTS Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

