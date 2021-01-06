Telos Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:TLS)

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Telos in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE:TLS opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

