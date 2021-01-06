Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of ON stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -830.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 593,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 42,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $1,101,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,556 shares of company stock worth $25,710,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $109,541,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after buying an additional 1,373,655 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after buying an additional 687,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after buying an additional 431,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

