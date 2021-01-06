FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Clorox in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

The Clorox stock opened at $200.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $150.95 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Clorox by 179.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in The Clorox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Clorox by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

