Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $640.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 4.41. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 416,562 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 537.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 231,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,800.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 205,576 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 115,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,952 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.