Royal Bank of Canada Raises Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $91.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. Onex has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

