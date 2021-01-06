Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of FERGY opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

