Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 5th. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of EADSY opened at $27.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.83. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

