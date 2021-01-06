Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) PT Raised to $81.00 at CIBC

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIMAF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. Linamar has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

