Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $62.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $54.01. 21,379,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 19,335,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

