Nkarta, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 6th

Nkarta’s (NASDAQ:NKTX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 6th. Nkarta had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 10th. The total size of the offering was $252,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTX. Mizuho increased their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $184,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

