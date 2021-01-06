Head-To-Head Survey: F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) vs. Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get F5 Networks alerts:

This table compares F5 Networks and Intrusion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F5 Networks $2.35 billion 4.64 $307.44 million $6.66 26.61 Intrusion $13.64 million 22.66 $4.47 million $0.28 63.46

F5 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion. F5 Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of F5 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of F5 Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intrusion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for F5 Networks and Intrusion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F5 Networks 0 5 12 0 2.71 Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00

F5 Networks currently has a consensus price target of $175.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.13%. Intrusion has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Given F5 Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F5 Networks is more favorable than Intrusion.

Risk and Volatility

F5 Networks has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares F5 Networks and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F5 Networks 13.08% 19.72% 9.33% Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71%

Summary

F5 Networks beats Intrusion on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc. provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers application delivery controller (ADC) products, including BIG-IP appliances and VIPRION chassis and related software modules and software-only Virtual Editions; Local Traffic Manager and DNS Services; Advanced Firewall Manager and Policy Enforcement Manager that leverage the unique performance characteristics of its hardware and software architecture; Application Security Manager and Access Policy Manager; NGINX Plus and NGINX Controller; Shape Defense and Enterprise Defense; Secure Web Gateway, and Silverline DDoS and Application security offerings; and online fraud and abuse prevention solutions. The company also provides a range of professional services, including consulting, training, installation, maintenance, and other technical support services. F5 Networks, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and systems integrators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. F5 Networks, Inc. has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.