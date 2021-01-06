fuboTV Inc.’s (NYSE:FUBO) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

fuboTV’s (NYSE:FUBO) lock-up period will end on Thursday, January 7th. fuboTV had issued 3,269,231 shares in its public offering on October 26th. The total size of the offering was $0 based on an initial share price of $0.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FUBO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

