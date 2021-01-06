ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALXO) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 13th

ALX Oncology’s (NASDAQ:ALXO) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 13th. ALX Oncology had issued 8,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $161,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $188,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

