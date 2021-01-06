17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on January 13th (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group’s (NYSE:YQ) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 13th. 17 Education & Technology Group had issued 27,400,000 shares in its IPO on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $287,700,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

