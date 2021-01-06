Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Up 11% on Analyst Upgrade

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $12.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clean Energy Fuels traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $8.68. 13,001,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 9,512,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

CLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 583,351 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.