Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €44.00 by Nord/LB

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.59 ($48.93).

FRA:FPE opened at €37.35 ($43.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.89. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

