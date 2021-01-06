Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €44.00 by Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.59 ($48.93).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

FRA:FPE opened at €37.35 ($43.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.89. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.