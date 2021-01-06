HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) received a €78.00 ($91.76) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.12 ($74.25).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €63.02 ($74.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €66.44 ($78.16). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.05.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

