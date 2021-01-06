Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $330.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $330.00 price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $270.97 on Monday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.71. The company has a market capitalization of $771.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

