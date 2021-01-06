Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Trading Up 17.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) were up 17.1% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 411,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 193,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HARP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $485.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.