Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $40.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $40.00 target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $207.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in Intel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 29,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,591,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,721,000 after buying an additional 79,675 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 684,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 82,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

