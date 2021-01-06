Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLGT. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $63.65 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

