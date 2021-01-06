Li Auto Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 102,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 53,852 call options.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $95,899,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $44,485,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $26,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

