Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PROV. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of PROV opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.54. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

