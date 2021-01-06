iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:LD) Trading 0.8% Higher

iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:LD)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.18. 2,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 1,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.