Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,919 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 842% compared to the typical volume of 310 call options.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,750 shares of company stock valued at $559,825. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after buying an additional 496,098 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,038,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after buying an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 136,047 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,905,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 268,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

