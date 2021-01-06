Traders Buy High Volume of RADA Electronic Industries Call Options (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,567 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 631% compared to the average daily volume of 488 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

