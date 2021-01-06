Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

NOMD opened at $25.58 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 11.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.