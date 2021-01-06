Synchronoss Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,517 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,094 call options.

SNCR opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $198.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNCR. ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

