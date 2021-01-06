Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WisdomTree Investments, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WETF. Morgan Stanley cut WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,650,000 after purchasing an additional 471,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

