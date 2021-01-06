Brokers Set Expectations for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

HRMY opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $153,714,000. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $90,476,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $14,759,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $11,176,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $9,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.