Wedbush Weighs in on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.