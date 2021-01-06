Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

PG stock opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

