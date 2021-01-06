Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,515,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after acquiring an additional 381,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

